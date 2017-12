12-20-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Texas Attorney General Wants Merit Ruling On Sealed Asbestos Lawyer's Deposition

DALLAS - Texas law governing sealed court records permit any one, at any time, to challenge whether such documents should remain out of the public's eye, the state's attorney general told an appeals court Dec. 15 in urging it to remand a case for a determination of the merits of a case challenging the sealing of a lawyer's deposition in an asbestos case (Christine Cole Biederman v. Beverly Jean Brown, et al., No. 01-07-00263-CV, Texas App., 1st Dist.).