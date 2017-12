12-20-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Court Finds Motion Challenging Asbestos Conspiracy Claim Timely

WILMINGTON, Del. - A scheduling order governed motions for summary judgment on only product identification and causal nexus and does not make a motion involving a remaining conspiracy claim untimely, a federal magistrate judge in Delaware held Dec. 15 (Marguerite MacQueen v. Warren Pumps LLC, et al., No. 13-831, D. Del., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 206223).