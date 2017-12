12-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Illinois Appeals Panel Affirms Summary Judgment In Premises Liability Suit

ELGIN, Ill. - A panel of the First District Illinois Appellate Court on Dec. 19 found that a trial court did not err in granting summary judgment to a grocery store after finding that a woman who slipped in oil was unable to show that the hazard was caused by an employee of the grocery store (Adela Pantoja v. Pete's Fresh Market 4700 Corporation, No. 1-17-0679, Ill. App., 1st Dist., 2016 Ill. App. Unpub. LEXIS 2680).