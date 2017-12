12-22-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Federal Judge Finds Borrower Lacks Standing Under UCL, Dismisses Claims

SAN JOSE, Calif. - After finding that a borrower failed to show that he had standing to assert a claim for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and that he failed to plead facts to support a claim for violation of California housing law, a California federal judge on Dec. 20 granted a bank's motion to dismiss the claims with leave to amend (Donald Livermore v. Wells Fargo Bank, No. 17-cv-03347, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 209463).