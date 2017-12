12-22-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Homeowners Allege Contractor Violated UCL, Breached Contracts For Fire Repair

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Homeowners whose property was damaged in a fire on Dec. 20 sued a contractor and his company in a California court, asserting claims for breach of contract and violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) in relation to repairs that they paid for, which were allegedly never completed (Donna Miranda, et al. v. A's Contractor Inc., et al., No. 30-2017-000962524, Calif. Super., Orange Co.).