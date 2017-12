12-22-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Insurers Have No Statutory Duty To Pay No-Fault Benefits Claims

DETROIT - A federal judge in Michigan on Dec. 21 granted State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.'s motion to reconsider and dismissed a health medical practices counterclaims for fraud, civil conspiracy and declaratory relief, finding that pursuant to the Michigan Supreme Court's ruling in Covenant Med. Ctr., Inc. v. State Farm Mut. Auto. Ins. Co., 500 Mich. 191, 895 N.W.2d 490, 505 (2017), State Farm is not required to pay claims for no-fault benefits submitted by health care providers (State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Universal Rehab Services Inc., et al., No. 15-10993, E.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 210318).