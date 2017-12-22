12-22-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Judge Partly Grants Motion For Protective Order In Wrongful Death Dispute

BALTIMORE - In accordance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and its implanting regulations, a Maryland federal judge on Dec. 19 issued a disclosure order authorizing health care providers to disclose a decedent's protected health information in the presence of plaintiff's counsel in a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit and also issued a qualified protective order authorizing third parties to disclose the decedent's protected health information pursuant to traditional discovery mechanisms (Gwendolyn Lynch v. SSC Glen Burnie Operating Company, LLC, No. 17-1328, D. Md., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 208948).