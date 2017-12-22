12-22-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 2nd Circuit Allows Chamber Of Commerce To File Amicus Curiae Brief In ERISA Dispute

NEW YORK - The Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Dec. 19 granted the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's motion to file an amicus curiae brief in a putative class action alleging that fiduciaries mismanaged a matched savings plan in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and denied the fiduciaries' request for leave to appeal a lower court's order that granted the plaintiffs' motion for class certification (Ramon Moreno, et al. v. Deutsche Bank Americas Holding Corp., et al., No. 17-2911, 2nd Cir.).