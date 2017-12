12-22-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Anti-Assignment Provision Dooms Surgery Provider's ERISA Suit, Federal Judge Says

TRENTON, N.J. - While not all courts would enforce it, anti-assignment provisions are valid in Third Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals courts, a New Jersey federal judge held Dec. 19 in dismissing a provider's suit against a health care insurer (University Spine Center, et al. v. Aetna Inc., No. 17-7825, D. N.J., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 209101).