12-22-2017 | 16:00 PM

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Judge Dismisses ERISA, RICO Claims In Pharmacy Benefit Case Against Insurer

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A class action alleging that an insurer improperly profited when medications cost less than the insured's copay fails to support claims under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act or state law, a federal judge in Minnesota held Dec. 19 in dismissing more than a dozen such claims (In re: UnitedHealth Group PBM Litigation, No. 16-3352, D. Minn., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 208328).