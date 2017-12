12-22-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Grants Venezuela's Request To Stay Petition To Confirm $491M ICSID Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A District of Columbia federal judge on Dec. 21 ordered that a Netherlands entity's petition to confirm a $491,081,701 international arbitration award be stayed, pending the outcome of a proceeding to annul the award commenced by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (OI European Group B.V. v. Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, No. 1:16-cv-01533, D. D.C.).