12-22-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Lawsuit Seeking To Compel EPA To Ban Fluoride In Drinking Water Stands, Judge Says

SAN FRANCISCO - A federal judge in California on Dec. 21 refused to dismiss a complaint against the Environmental Protection Agency brought by environmental advocacy groups seeking to compel the agency to initiate a rulemaking procedure to ban the introduction of "fluoridation chemicals" into drinking water on grounds that they cause brain damage (Food & Water Watch Inc., et al. v. United States Environmental Protection Agency, et al., No. 17-2162, N.D. Calif.).