12-22-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Washington High Court: Soil Testing Is A Remedial Action, Cost Recovery Limited

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Supreme Court on Dec. 21 found that a couple can attempt to recover the costs they incurred when investigating lube oil contamination on their property pursuant to the Model Toxic Control Act (MTCA), but a trial court judge must determine the amount, if any, a paving company must reimburse them (Harlan D. Douglass, et al. v. Shamrock Paving Inc., No. 94087-8, Wash. Sup., 2017 Wash. LEXIS 1149).