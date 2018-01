01-02-2018 | 17:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Summary Judgment Denied In Korean Ramen Price-Fixing Class Suit

SAN FRANCISCO - Purchasers of Korean ramen noodles who allege that a price-fixing scheme was started in 2001 by the noodle makers may proceed with claims against the two companies that remain as defendants, a California federal judge ruled Dec. 28, denying motions for summary judgment (In re Korean Ramen Antitrust Litigation, No. 13-4115, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 212843).