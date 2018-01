01-02-2018 | 17:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Limits Engineering, Testing Testimony Of Plaintiffs' IVC Filter Experts

PHOENIX - A federal judge in Arizona overseeing litigation stemming from injuries and deaths caused by allegedly defective inferior vena cava (IVC) filters on Dec. 22 ruled that three plaintiffs' experts cannot testify about the engineering and testing of the products because they lack the proper qualifications (In re: Bard IVC Filters Products Liability Litigation, No. 15-02641, D. Ariz., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 211400).