01-02-2018 | 17:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Court Reverses, Finds Judge Improperly Disregarded Asbestos Deposition Testimony

OAKLAND, Calif. - A judge misconstrued portions of testimony in concluding that a deposition contradicted a previous declaration, and the apparent belief that the testimony was lacking because the witness did not testify to directly witnessing asbestos exposures is contrary to the law, a California appeals court held Dec. 22 (Keith Turley and Joy Ann Turley v. Familian Corp., No. A149752, Calif. App., 1st Dist.).