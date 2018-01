01-02-2018 | 17:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Crane Co. Takes Fight Over $10M Punitive Award To U.S. Supreme Court

ST. LOUIS - The U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 29 gave an asbestos plaintiff more time to respond to a petition urging the court to use a $10 million verdict to clarify the proper standard for evaluating punitive damages awards under existing due process and award ratio precedent (Crane Co. v. Jeanette G. Poage, No. 17-900, U.S. Sup.).