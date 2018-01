01-02-2018 | 17:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Reliance On Expert Testimony About Hole In City Sidewalk Upheld

LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan trial court properly denied summary disposition to the city of Ann Arbor, Mich., on a woman's slip-and-fall action based on testimony from the woman's expert that a sidewalk was so poorly maintained that it meets the sidewalk exception to the municipality's immunity from suit, a state appeals court held Dec. 26 (Helen Levenson v. City of Ann Arbor, No. 336231, Mich. App., 2017 Mich. App. LEXIS 2133).