01-02-2018 | 17:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Suit Over Man's Death In Farm Accident Proceeds Without Plaintiffs' Expert

VALDOSTA, Ga. - A Georgia federal judge on Dec. 28 declined to strike testimony from a toxicology expert for a couple accused of causing a man's death by failing to train him on how to use a farm tractor but excluded testimony from an expert for the dead man's relatives after finding that it is not relevant to the relatives' negligence action against the couple (Melissa Pearson, et al. v. Harold Dillingham, et al., No. 7:16-cv-54, M.D. Ga., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 212244).