01-05-2018 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Health Law - Magistrate Judge Denies Gynecologist's Request For Grand Jury Instructions

BOSTON - A gynecologist accused of wrongfully providing a pharmaceutical drug sales representative access to patients' confidential health information cannot have access to instructions provided to two grand juries, a federal magistrate judge in Massachusetts ruled Jan. 3, holding that the information could not support her claim for vindictive prosecution (United States of America v. Rita Luthra, No. 15-cr-30032, D. Mass., 2018 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 604).