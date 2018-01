01-05-2018 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Kentucky Appeals Panel Affirms Summary Judgment In Workplace Injury Suit

LEXINGTON, Ky. - A panel of the Kentucky Court of Appeals on Jan. 5 affirmed a trial court's decision to grant summary judgment to a temporary work agency after finding that a woman's claims that she was injured in a car crash while on her way to pick up her paycheck are barred under the exclusivity provision of the Kentucky Workers' Compensation Act (Cheryl L. Deems v. Minute Men Inc., No. 2014-ca-002051, Ky. App., Ky. App. LEXIS 19).