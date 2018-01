01-05-2018 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Magistrate Limits Crash Expert's Testimony Due To Untimely Disclosure

SAN ANTONIO - An accident reconstruction expert in a personal injury case can testify only about the opinions he offered in his initial report because new opinions he offered while being deposed were not disclosed in a timely manner, and the "failure to do so is neither substantially justified nor harmless," a Texas federal magistrate judge ruled Jan. 4 (Benjamin Koenig v. Anthony Beekmans, No. 5:15-cv-00822, W.D. Texas, 2018 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 1407).