01-05-2018 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - 6th Circuit Denies Rehearing For Ruling On Documents Between Insurer, Reinsurer

CINCINNATI - In an asbestos coverage dispute, the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Jan. 3 denied a panel rehearing and rehearing en banc on a decision to not conduct an in camera review of an insurer's documents disclosed to third parties other than a reinsurer and a claims adjuster (In re OneBeacon Insurance Co. v. The William Powell Co., No. 17-3852, 6th Cir.).