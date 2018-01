01-08-2018 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - High Court Will Not Review Representational Standing Ruling In Pension Case

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 8 declined to review a Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruling that a defined-benefit pension plan participant has representational standing to sue brokers who manage funds on behalf of the plan for breach of fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (Convergex Group LLC, et al. v. Landol Fletcher, No. 17-343, U.S. Sup.).