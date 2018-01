01-08-2018 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Oral Arguments Set In Florida Asbestos Case Over Daubert Applicability

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Supreme Court on Jan. 5 said it would hear oral arguments in March in an asbestos case involving whether Daubert can be applied in Florida and whether expert testimony that every exposure to asbestos leads to mesothelioma satisfies whatever standard the state uses (Richard DeLisle v. Crane Co., et al., No. SC16-2182, Fla. Sup.).