Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - 9th Circuit Partly Affirms, Partly Reverses In Oracle, Rimini Copyright Case

SAN FRANCISCO - In a Jan. 8 decision, the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld a Nevada federal judge's determination that a third-party software support company committed copyright infringement when it relied on a license granted to one customer to copy software from the Oracle USA Inc. website to provide services to other customers who had no such license (Oracle USA Inc., et al. v. Rimini Street Inc., et al., Nos. 16-16-832 & 16-16905, 9th Cir., 2018 U.S. App. LEXIS 463).