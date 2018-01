01-09-2018 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Panel Finds Loan Was Not Void, Affirms Dismissal Of UCL, Fraud Claims

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A California appeals court on Jan. 5 affirmed the dismissal of claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL), fraud and other claims asserted against lenders and a loan servicer, finding that borrowers failed to show that their original loan was void (Andrea E. Lucas, et al. v. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, et al., No. G053165, Calif. App., 4th Dist., Div. 3, 2018 Cal. App. Unpub. LEXIS 114).