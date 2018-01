01-09-2018 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Rulings On Expert Affirmed In $550,000 Verdict Against Insurer For Hail Damage

ATLANTA - The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Jan. 4 upheld a jury award of more than $550,000 for a Georgia apartment complex on its breach of contract claim against an insurer for not paying enough to replace hail-damaged shingles, finding that the trial court did not err or abuse its discretion in any of its Daubert rulings (The Grand Reserve of Columbus, LLC v. Property-Owners Insurance Company, No. 17-10264, 11th Cir., 2018 U.S. App. LEXIS 217).