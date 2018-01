01-09-2018 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Change For Disability Plans' Claims Procedures To Be Effective April 1

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) on Jan. 5 announced that a final rule amending the claims procedure requirements for employee disability benefit plans governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act will go into effect on April 1.