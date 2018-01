01-09-2018 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 2nd Circuit Will Not Reconsider Ruling In Dark Pool Securities Class Appeal

NEW YORK - The Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Jan. 5 said it will not reconsider its Nov. 6 ruling that a federal judge did not err in granting a motion for class certification filed by shareholders in a securities class action lawsuit even though the judge erred in applying the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Affiliated Ute Citizens of Utah v. United States Affiliated Ute Citizens of Utah v. United States (Joseph Waggoner, et al. v. Barclays PLC, et al., No. 16-1912, 2nd Cir.).