01-09-2018 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Allows UCL, CLRA Class Claims Against Dive Equipment Maker To Proceed

SAN DIEGO - A California federal judge on Jan. 8 found that purchasers of allegedly defective dive computers sufficiently alleged facts to allow their claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and Consumers Legal Remedies Act (CLRA) to survive dismissal, but granted the maker of the equipment's motion to strike a third-party complaint against it (Ralph A. Huntzinger, et al. v. Aqua Lung America Inc., et al., No. 15cv1146, S.D. Calif., 2018 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 3222).