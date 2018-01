01-09-2018 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Top Court Told Sales Gave Oklahoma Jurisdiction Over Asbestos Suit

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A company's sale of tens of thousands of units of asbestos-containing drywall in Oklahoma easily surpasses the bar for jurisdiction in the state, a man told the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 8 (Murco Wall Products Inc. v. Michael D. Galier, No. 17-733, U.S. Sup.).