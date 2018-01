01-10-2018 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - UnitedHealth, Insureds Battle Over Lactation Coverage Requirements In ACA

SAN FRANCISCO - Insureds create standards for lactation support services the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) does not impose in an attempt to save their suit, an insurance group told a California federal judge on Jan. 5 in support of its motion for summary judgment (Rachel Condry, et al. v. UnitedHealth Group Inc., et al., No. 17-183, N.D. Calif.).