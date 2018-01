01-22-2018 | 16:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Health Law - 7th Circuit Upholds Fraud Sentences For Medical Office Manager, Billing Agent

CHICAGO - A federal judge in Illinois did not err when sentencing a home health care office manager and billing specialist following their convictions for health care fraud and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, a Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled Jan. 19, holding that the reasoning behind the sentences was correct (United States of America v. Rick E. Brown, et al., Nos. 15-3117, 15-3261, 7th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 1284).