01-22-2018 | 16:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Indiana Federal Judge Says Plan's Denial Of Disability Benefits Must Be Affirmed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Noting that an arbitrary and capricious standard of review applies in a disability benefits dispute based on a district court's prior decision, an Indiana federal judge on Jan. 17 affirmed the disability insurer's denial of benefits on the basis that there is rational support for the insurer's denial of benefits (Donald Fessenden v. Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co., et al., No. 15-370, N.D. Ind., 2018 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 7754).