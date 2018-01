01-22-2018 | 16:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Parties Debate Class Action Status At Delaware High Court In Chemical Injury Case

DOVER, Del. - Attorneys for two chemical companies and those representing a class of plaintiffs on Jan. 17 debated before the Delaware Supreme Court the question of whether a long-standing class action related to alleged injuries from chemical exposure on banana plantations was still active (Luis Antonio Aguilar Marquinez, et al., v. Dow Chemical Co., et al., No. 231, 2017, Del. Sup.).