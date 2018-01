01-22-2018 | 16:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Widow Says Evidence Supports Claim Crane Co. Conspired To Hide Asbestos Danger

WILMINGTON, Del. - Viewed in favor of the nonmoving party, evidence supports the conclusion that Crane Co. knew of the dangers posed by asbestos and cooperated with the U.S. Navy to conceal that danger from serviceman, a widow told a Delaware federal judge on Jan. 19 in defending her civil conspiracy claim against the company (Marguerite MacQueen v. Warren Pumps LLC, et al., No. 13-831, D. Del., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 206223).