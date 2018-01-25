01-25-2018 | 17:16 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Refuses To Dismiss UCL, FAL Class Claims Related To Restaurant Surcharge

SAN DIEGO - A California federal judge on Jan. 23 denied motions to remand and dismiss a class action filed by a consumer, who alleges that a surcharge added to a restaurant bill violates California's unfair competition law (UCL) and other laws, finding that the claims were based on factual allegations that were not before the court and that the amount in controversy exceeds the federal jurisdictional requirement (Kathleen Holt v. Noble House Hotels & Resorts Ltd., et al., No. 17cv2246, S.D. Calif., 2018 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 10955).