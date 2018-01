01-25-2018 | 17:16 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Asbestos Defendant Tells Top Court Oklahoma Ignores Jurisdiction Precedent

WASHINGTON, D.C. - An Oklahoma appellate court's "indefensible" ruling in an asbestos case merely continues the state's disregard for U.S. Supreme Court precedent on the issue of jurisdiction, a company told the nation's top court Jan. 23 (Murco Wall Products Inc. v. Michael D. Galier, No. 17-733, U.S. Sup.).