01-25-2018 | 17:16 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Family Sues New Jersey Insurance Guaranty Association For Benefits

NEWARK, N.J. - A New Jersey mother and her minor daughter filed a personal injury lawsuit on Jan. 22 against a driver and the state's insurance guaranty association, alleging that they are entitled to uninsured motorist benefits for the driver's negligence (Shamya Tillery, et al. v. Lynnes Nissan, et al., No. ESX-L-000497-18, N.J. Super., Essex Co.).