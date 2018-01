01-26-2018 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Bankruptcy - Man's Claims Against Johns-Manville Broker Barred, Court Rules Again

NEW YORK - An asbestosis sufferer "received due process in every possible respect" as a future claimant in the long-running Chapter 11 case of Johns-Manville Corp., so he cannot pursue in personam claims against the company's insurance broker, a New York federal bankruptcy judge held Jan. 24 on remand (In re Johns-Manville Corporation, et al., No. 82-11656, S.D. N.Y. Bkcy., 2018 Bankr. LEXIS 166).