01-26-2018 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Fraud Cross-Claims Dismissed In Coverage Suit Over Failed Business Relationship

MOBILE, Ala. - An Alabama federal judge on Jan. 24 found that if an insured has a valid fraud claim to assert against an underlying claimant, it should do so in the pending state court lawsuit rather than via a cross-claim brought in its commercial general liability insurer's ancillary declaratory judgment action (Acadia Insurance Co. v. SouthernPointe Group, Inc., et al., No. 17-01368, N.D. Ala., 2018 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 11054).