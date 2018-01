01-26-2018 | 15:15 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer Has No Duty To Defend Additional Insured, Federal Judge Concludes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Because an underlying lawsuit does not state claims for "personal injury" or "property damage," a North Carolina federal judge ruled Jan. 23 that an insurer has no duty to defend an additional insured (American Reliable Insurance Co. v. Five Brothers Mortgage Company and Securing Inc., No. 16-159, W.D. N.C., 2018 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 10546).