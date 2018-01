01-26-2018 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer Paints Rehab Centers' Allegations As Vague, Wants Them Dismissed

LOS ANGELES - Amended complaints from three drug rehabilitation centers contain the same insufficiently broad allegations regarding the formation of contracts and the services provided as a previously dismissed pleading, an insurer told a federal judge in California on Jan. 25 (Casa Bella Recovery International Inc. v. Humana Inc., et al., Nos. 17-1801, 17-1804, 17-1807, C.D. Calif.).