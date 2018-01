01-26-2018 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Coverage Barred For Suit Arising From Equity Interest Purchase Agreement

SHERMAN, Texas - A Texas federal judge on Jan. 24 found that a profit management liability insurer has no duty to defend its insureds against underlying claims that they made false representations during negotiations of and in an equity interest purchase agreement (Tom Gleason, et al. v. Markel American Insurance Co., No. 17-00163, E.D. Texas, 2018 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 11608).