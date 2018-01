01-26-2018 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Cracks In Concrete Excluded Under Homeowners Policy's Collapse Provision

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Cracks in concrete for the foundation of a home do not qualify as a "collapse" under a homeowners insurance policy's collapse provision because an insured has not shown that the collapse was "abrupt" or that she is unable to occupy the home for its intended purpose, a federal judge in Connecticut ruled Jan. 24 in granting an insurer's motion to dismiss (Gail M. Chernosky v. Amica Mutual Insurance Co., No. 17-1047, D. Conn., 2018 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 11285).