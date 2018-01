01-26-2018 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Reinsurer Is Liable For $5M Settlement Between Insurer, Steel Maker

NEW YORK - A reinsurer is liable for an insurer's $5 million settlement with a steel maker, a New York federal judge ruled Jan. 23, granting the insurer's motion to enforce an arbitration award (National Indemnity Co. v. IRB Brasil Resseguros S.A., No. 15-3975, S.D. N.Y.).