01-26-2018 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Magistrate Judge Says Further Information On Claimant's Tenancy Is Necessary

BALTIMORE - A Maryland federal magistrate judge on Jan. 24 determined that a third-party claimant in a lead-paint coverage suit must amend certain answers to a request for admission filed by the insurer and provide further information regarding his tenancy with his mother at the property where he was exposed to lead paint (CX Reinsurance Company Limited v. Devon S. Johnson, No. 15-3132, D. Md., 2018 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 11209).