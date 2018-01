01-26-2018 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

No Coverage Owed Under Policy's Collapse Provision, Connecticut Federal Judge Says

HARTFORD, Conn. - A Connecticut federal judge on Jan. 24 dismissed an insured's suit seeking coverage for the deterioration of a home's basement walls caused by a chemical reaction because the policy's collapse provision does not provide coverage for the loss as there has been no abrupt collapse of the walls (Gail M. Chernosky v. Amica Mutual Insurance Co., No. 17-1047, D. Conn., 2018 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 11285).