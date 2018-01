01-26-2018 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Circuit: Patent Board Must Revisit Patentability Holding

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a Jan. 25 ruling, the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals found that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board failed to address arguments regarding the patentability of various dependent patent claims separately from independent claims deemed unpatentable in a separate inter partes review (IPR) (MaxLinear Inc. v. CF Crespe LLC, No. 17-1039, Fed. Cir.).